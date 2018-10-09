Report: Microsoft close to buying RPG game studio Obsidian

Microsoft (MSFT +1.1% ) is reportedly close to buying independent game developer Obsidian Entertainment, according to Kotaku sources. The sources say the deal is all but finished. No terms were disclosed.

Obsidian has worked on acclaimed RPG titles like Knights of the Old Republic II and Fallout: New Vegas.

Late last year, Obsidian announced a new game in development that would be published by a label of 2K Games (TTWO +0.9% ).

Microsoft’s recent gaming acquisitions have included Forza Horizon maker Playground and Hellblade maker Ninja Theory.

