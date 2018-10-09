Albemarle -4% as rival adds key hire, Vertical Group analyst says

Albemarle (ALB -3.9% ) slumps to its lows of the day as Vertical Group analyst James Bardowski views Wealth Minerals' (OTCQX:WMLLF) hiring Cesar Jil as its Chief Technical Officer for Chile as a loss for ALB.

Adding Jil's expertise will "significantly add to the probability" of Wealth Minerals' successfully bringing its own lithium project assets in the Atacama region of Chile into production, Bardowski says.

The analyst thinks ALB shares are underperforming today because of Jil's departure, adding a core part of his Sell rating on ALB is that "supply is coming."

ALB fell slightly yesterday following a report that Chile's nuclear regulator refused to raise the company's lithium production quota.