EU privacy regulators ready to fine, temporarily ban data offenders

EU privacy regulators are ready to use fines and temporary bans on companies violating the new privacy law, and the first sanctions could happen by the end of the year.
The European Union General Data Protection Regulation came into effect on May 25 and gave consumers more control over personal data and regulators the power to fine up to the higher of 4% of global revenue or €20M.
Companies that could end up in the crosshairs include Google (GOOG -0.5%)(GOOGL -0.5%) and Facebook (FB +0.8%), though their most recent public data flubs happened before the GDPR kicked in.
Now read: Facebook: Use This Opportunity »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox