Niu Technologies details IPO plans

Chinese electric scooter maker Niu Technologies (NIU) files for an IPO on the Nasdaq.

The company plans to offer 8.3M ADSs in a range of $10.50 to $11.50.

At the midpoint of the range, Niu Technologies will have a market value of $899M, according to Renaissance Capital.

Niu says it's the largest lithium-ion battery-powered e-scooters company in China and the first lifestyle brand for urban mobility in the nation.

Revenue of $116M and a gross profit of $8.3M was reported by Niu for the last fiscal year.

SEC F-1