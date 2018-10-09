Peabody Energy declares force majeure on North Goonyella coal

Peabody Energy (BTU -3.1% ) declares force majeure on deliveries of coking coal from its North Goonyella mine in Australia due to elevated levels of gas at the mine site, as it continues to try to bring a fire at the mine under control.

The underground fire that started in late September has made it difficult for BTU to assess the situation and draw any conclusions about when it will be able to restart normal operations, forcing it to declare force majeure on its delivery contracts.

BTU had said it did not expect any production from the mine for the rest of this year, but the outage could be extended into next year, Argus reports.

In 2017, 2.9M metric tons of coal were sold from the North Goonyella mine.