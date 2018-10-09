Total stops purchases of Iranian oil, CEO Pouyanné says

Total (TOT +1.8% ) stopped buying Iranian oil in July, CEO Patrick Pouyanné says, as companies start cutting imports before the Nov. 4 U.S. deadline to end purchases of Iranian oil as part of renewed sanctions.

TOT last year bought 158K bbl/day of Iranian crude, equivalent to ~10% of the country’s current exports.

The CEO also tells the Oil & Money conference in London that the global oil market is "well supplied. Inventories are continuing to grow... prices are high not because of demand but because of political issues