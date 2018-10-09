Brookfield makes available tax info related to GGP acquisition

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY -0.3% ) and Brookfield Property REIT (BPR -0.5% ) post the estimated tax basis and tax characterization applicable to the stock and cash distributed to GGP shareholders under BPY's acquisition of GGP.

BPY completed the GGP purchase on Aug. 28, 2018 and issued about 110M BPY limited partnership units, 160M class A shares of BPR and $9.2B in cash.

Of the cash portion, $8.94B was distributed as a pre-closing dividend and $200M as cash merger consideration.

