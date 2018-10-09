Safe to say Model 3 is in the spotlight

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration issued a clarification on its car safety testing ratings today. The agency noted that while a 5-star rating is the highest safety rating a vehicle can achieve, the NHTSA does not distinguish safety performance beyond that rating or make a distinction on the "safest" vehicle among those at the 5-star level.

The development follows the awarding of a 5-star safety rating to the Tesla (TSLA +5.4% ) Model 3 and some eye-popping headlines from media outlets ("Tesla’s Model 3 is the safest car on the planet according to the NHTSA"- BGR and "Tesla Model 3 is safest car ever, according to NHTSA" - WPXI.com) in reaction.

The EV automaker for its part was quick to point out that the Model 3 has the "lowest probability" of injury of any car tested by the NHTSA and said there was no safer car in the world based on the strong results for the Model S and Model X as well.

Tesla on the Model 3's safety mark: "Model 3 was also designed with an extremely low polar moment of inertia, which means that its heaviest components are located closer to the car’s center of gravity. Even though Model 3 has no engine, its performance is similar to what’s described as a 'mid-engine car' due to its centered battery pack (the heaviest component of the car) and the fact that Model 3’s rear motor is placed slightly in front of the rear axle rather than behind it. Not only does this architecture add to the overall agility and handling of the car, it also improves the capability of stability control by minimizing rotational kinetic energy."

NHTSA press release