Royal Gold says quarterly sales slowed by Mount Milligan shutdown

Royal Gold (RGLD -1.9% ) is lower after reporting September quarter sales of 57K gold equiv. oz., lower than in the prior quarter due to the temporary shutdown of operations at Centerra Gold’s Mount Milligan gold and copper mine.

RGLD says average realized prices for the September quarter were $1,221/gold oz., $15.25/silver oz. and $2.63/lb. of copper, compared to $1,314/gold oz., $16.55/silver oz. and $3.11/lb. of copper in the previous quarter.

RGLD says FQ1 cost of sales was $288/gold equiv. oz., compared to $349/gold equiv. oz. in the previous quarter.

Centerra reported in mid-September that both ball mill circuits at Mount Milligan had been operating from current water sources from FQ3 and that approval had been received for the use of certain short-term water sources through Nov. 15.