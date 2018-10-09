JPMorgan wins legal fight over indictment in French tax probe

France's top court rules that a lower court should have thrown out a 2016 indictment against JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.4% ) after it was discovered that proper procedure wasn't followed in interrogating and charging the bank's Paris unit two years ago, Bloomberg reports.

The indictment had ordered JPMorgan to go to trial for allegedly helping clients commit tax fraud more than 10 years ago.

The top court, though, only ruled on whether French law was interpreted correctly. The Versailles court of appeals will have to decide in coming months on whether it will actually reverse the order to stand trial.

