Williams’ Transco pipe gets binding commitments for Leidy South expansion

Williams Cos. (WMB, WPZ) says it received binding, 15-year commitments from Seneca Resources and Cabot Oil & Gas for the full 580M dekatherms of firm transportation capacity for its proposed Leidy South expansion project for its Transco pipeline.

The Leidy South project is designed to further expand Transco’s Marcellus and Utica takeaway capacity from the Leidy Hub and Zick interconnect to points downstream in Transco’s Zone 6 market area.

In an operational update, Cabot - also an anchor shipper on WMB's Atlantic Coast Sunrise expansion - revealed it has 250K MMBtu/day of firm capacity on Leidy South.