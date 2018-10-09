More about Nikki Haley's departure

Two names emerging as potential replacements for Nikki Haley as U.S. ambassador to the UN--Goldman Sachs Group partner Dina Powell and Ric Grenell, Bloomberg reports.

Powell is a former Trump adviser who left the White House earlier this year. Grenell is currently U.S. ambassador to Germany.

Trump says he'll decide on a successor in the next two to three weeks, maybe sooner.

The news of Haley's departure comes a day after watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington called for a federal probe into whether Haley complied with ethics rules when she accepted seven free flights on private airplanes from three South Carolina businessmen. The flights were listed on her 2017 financial disclosure forms.

Previously: Nikki Haley resigns as U.S. ambassador to UN (Oct. 9)