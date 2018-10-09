Enbridge puts part of Ohio TEAL gas pipeline project into service

Enbridge (ENB) says it placed into service part of its Texas Eastern Appalachian Lease natural gas pipeline project in Ohio.

TEAL, designed to provide additional supplies for the $2.6B NEXUS gas pipeline from Ohio to Michigan, is one of several gas pipelines designed to connect growing production in the Marcellus and Utica shale basins with customers in other parts of the U.S. and Canada.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved ENB’s request to put the 950M cf/day TEAL project into service on Sept. 12; ENB asked FERC for permission to put part of NEXUS into service last month but is still waiting for that approval.