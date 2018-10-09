New Pfizer chief fills out management team

Incoming Pfizer (PFE +0.7% ) CEO Albert Bouria, who will take the reins on January 1, 2019, from Ian Read, has announced his management team, a mix of new and current names.

CFO Frank D'Amelio will continue in his role in addition to leading Pfizer Global Supply, the company's manufacturing operations.

Mikael Dolsten, Global President, Worldwide R&D and Medical, will add Chief Medical Officer to his responsibilities.

Michael Goettler, Global President, Established Medicines will continue his role leading the autonomous stand-alone unit.

Angela Hwang, Group President, Pfizer Innovative Medicines, will become Group President of the company's science-based Innovative business responsible for the entire portfolio of innovative medicines.

Rady Johnson, EVP,Chief Compliance, Quality and Risk Officer will continue his role as Chief Compliance Officer.

Doug Lanker will continue as EVP, General Counsel.

Freda Lewis-Hall, EVP, Chief Patient Officer, will continue as Chief Patient Officer.

Rod MacKenzie, EVP, Chief Development Officer, will continue his role and add regulatory affairs and all late-stage development activities.

Dawn Rogers, EVP, Chief HR Officer, will continue her role.

Sally Susman, EVP, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, will continue her role.

John Young, Group President, Chief Business Officer, will be responsible for strategy, business development, portfolio management and valuation activities, business analytics and global commercial operations. He will also lead the Consumer Healthcare unit.

Lidia Fonseca, currently CIO and SVP at Quest Diagnostics, will join the team in January as EVP, Chief Digital and Technology Officer.

EVP Dr. Kirsten Lund-Jurgensen and EVP Laurie Olson will retire effective January 1, 2019.