PG&E power lines tied to last year's Cascade fire, Cal Fire probe says

The October 2017 Cascade wildfire in northern California was started by sagging power lines on equipment owned by Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG +1.4% ) which came into contact during heavy winds, according to a Cal Fire investigation.

But Cal Fire says it did not find public resources code violations and forwarded its report to the Yuba County District Attorney.

Investigators already had named PG&E equipment as the ignition source of 16 other fires last year while alleging violations of state law in 11 of those incidents; Cal Fire still has not released its report on the Tubbs fire, the deadliest of last year’s blazes.