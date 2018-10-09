NIO hits higher gear in late spike

NIO (NYSE:NIO) closed the day up 22.5% and has tacked on another 4.7% in the AH session.

A disclosure by Baillie Gifford & Co. that it holds 85.3M shares (11.4% stake) has been the impetus for the buying action. Baillie is also a well-known investor in Tesla.

NIO is also seeing its first wave of analyst recommendations pour in from Wall Street this week.

Previously: NIO -4% as Wall Street analysts cautious on profit path (Oct. 8)

Previously: Wolfe Research positive on NIO (Oct. 9)