Crude oil gains as Iran’s falling oil shipments, hurricane raise concerns

Crude oil prices climbed on concerns over declining supply from Iran and worries over potential risks to energy infrastructure as Hurricane Michael heads for the Gulf of Mexico.

Nymex crude for November delivery settled +0.9% at $74.96/bbl while Brent crude gained +1.3% at $85/bbl.

Reuters reported that Iran exported only 1.1M bbl/day of crude in the first week of October, compared to 1.6M bbl/day in September and 2.5M bbl/day in the spring, indicating that “U.S. sanctions are already having a visible impact even before officially coming into force in early November,” Commerzbank says.

While Hurricane Michael is expected to miss most energy production in the Gulf of Mexico region, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement estimates 39.5% of oil production and 28.4% of natural gas production in the Gulf has been shut in.

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, VDE, XOP, DWT, ERX, OIH, SCO, BNO, DBO, ERY, DIG, BGR, GUSH, DTO, FENY, USL, IYE, DUG, DRIP, IEO, FIF, DNO, NDP, PXE, OLO, RYE, PXJ, SZO, CRAK, FXN, OLEM, WTIU, DDG, OILK, NANR, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, FTXN, JHME, ERYY, ERGF, OILD, OILU, USAI