Gladstone Investment declares $0.068 dividend

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) declares $0.068/share monthly dividend, 1.5% increase from prior dividend of $0.067.

Forward yield 7.58%

Payable Oct. 31; for shareholders of record Oct. 19; ex-div Oct. 18.

Payable Nov. 30; for shareholders of record Nov. 20; ex-div Nov. 21.

Payable Dec. 31; for shareholders of record Dec. 20; ex-div Dec. 19.

Additionally, GAIN announces to pay a supplemental distribution of $0.06 per share payable Dec.14 for record date of Dec. 6; ex-div Dec. 5

