Neurocrine Bio teams up with Jnana Therapeutics in drug discovery

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) enters into a research collaboration with privately held Jnana Therapeutics aimed at discovering small molecules to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The partnership will leverage Jnana's proprietary drug discovery platform focused on SLC transporters with Neurocrine's R&D know-how in CNS diseases.

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will work jointly in the discovery phase while NBIX will be responsible for lead optimization, development and commercialization. Jnana will have one-time access to a subset of NBIX's compound library for screening. Jnana will receive an upfront payment, research funding and will be eligible to receive milestone payments and royalties on applicable products.

Specific financial terms are not disclosed.