Trump complains that the Fed is raising rates too quickly

President Donald Trump says he doesn't like the Federal Reserve's path of continuing to boost interest rates, CNBC reports.

The U.S. economy doesn't have a problem with inflation and the Fed is moving too quickly to keep prices from rising too much, he said.

The central bank last raised the benchmark interest rate in September, and appears poised to raise it again in December.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury note yield fell 3 basis points Tuesday to 3.20%. Earlier in the day it was as high at 3.26%.

