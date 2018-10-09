Granite Point Mortgage Trust starts $125M notes offering

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) begins a public offering of $125M of convertible senior notes due 2023.

GPMT -0.6% in after-hours trading.

Plans to use net proceeds to originate or acquire senior floating rate commercial real estate loans and other target assets, consistent with its investment strategies/guideline; also may use proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes including debt repayment.

The notes will be unsecured, pay interest semiannually, and will be convertible at the option of the holder into shares of common stock.

Previously: Granite Point Mortgage Trust sees Q3 total initial fundings over $250M (Sept. 20)