Q4 earnings: IDT ticks up after dropping dividend for buybacks

IDT has risen 4.2% in light after-hours trading after its Q4 earnings missed expectations, and the company elected to discontinue its dividend to allow for buybacks and investing in growth.

It had paid out $0.09/share in quarterly dividends as of June 17.

Income from operations jumped to $10.5M from $3.7M, and EBITDA rose to $16.8M from $8.6M.

The company swung to a GAAP gain of $0.33 from a prior loss per share of $0.41.

"The need for additional capital to invest in our growth initiatives as they scale and the current low valuation of the company" prompted dropping the dividend and looking at buybacks, says CEO Shmuel Jonas.

Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Press release