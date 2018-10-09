DRAM, NAND players down on predicted price drops

DRAM and NAND players closed down today after a TrendForce report predicted Q4 and 2019 price declines due to a supply/demand imbalance.

TrendForce says DRAM prices are currently showing a 1% to 2% Q/Q growth in contract prices for Q3 due to the oversupply. DRAMeXchange expects DRAM products to drop 5% or more Q/Q in Q4.

NAND Flash experienced a price drop of about 10% in Q3 and the research company expects a 10% to 15% drop in Q4 due to the trade war. Contract prices for 3D TLC NAND chips could drop by over 15%.