Stocks edge lower in volatile session as bond yields ease

The major stock market indexes swung between gains and declines throughout the day before settling with small losses for the S&P 500 and Dow.

Early anxiety over spiking U.S. Treasury yields eased as renewed buying interest drove prices up and sent the benchmark 10-year yield down from as high as 3.26% to settle at 3.21%, down 3 bps from Friday.

The materials sector (-3.4%) was routed following a Q3 earnings warning from specialty chemicals company PPG (-10%), which cited cost inflation, softer demand in China and lower end-user demand in Europe and the U.S.

Transportation stocks weighed on the industrials group (-1.5%) as worries about higher fuel costs and likely transportation disruptions related to Hurricane Michael weighed on sentiment.

On the bright side, the S&P tech sector (+0.4%) outperformed, rebounding modestly from recent selling, and energy (+1%) topped the leaderboard with WTI crude climbing 0.9% to $74.96/bbl, as some oil production has been shut down in the Gulf of Mexico in anticipation of the hurricane.