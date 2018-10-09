Reuters: Talos Energy eyes possible tie-up with Pemex next year

A consortium led by Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) is looking to partner with Mexico’s Pemex next year on a plan to jointly develop a potentially lucrative oil and gas discovery pending more drilling, CEO Tim Duncan tells Reuters.

The discovery at Talos Energy's Zama project likely extends into Pemex’s adjacent block, where the Mexican company plans on drilling its own well by year-end to confirm its share.

“We want to see their data so it can help all of us, and then we want to figure out how quickly we can form the partnership so we can move forward with our final investment decision,” Duncan says, adding the consortium would share its own data with Pemex, hoping to finalize negotiations by the end of next year.

Mexico’s oil regulator last month approved an appraisal plan for the Zama project in which the Talos-led consortium will invest as much as $325M to drill two new wells; Duncan says drilling is set to begin by the end of November, with production of 100K-150K bbl/day expected by 2023.