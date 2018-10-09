Franchisees weigh pushing McDonald's for more help with growth

Franchisees of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) are planning a meeting Wednesday where they'll consider pressing the fast-food giant to help address worries about sales growth.

The hosts of the Tampa, Fla., meeting hope to discuss an advocacy group that would seek help from McDonald's in shoring up cash flows and profits.

Unlike some other chains, McDonald's doesn't have an independent franchisee group, and nearly all of the chain's restaurants are operated by franchisees.

McDonald's has pressed franchisees to improve outdated restaurants (via rebuilding or remodeling) and last year said it would help cover the costs of such improvements.

Q2 same-store sales rose a disappointing 2.6%.