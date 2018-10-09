American Airlines dives 6.5% to two-year low on fuel cost concerns

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) shares skidded to their lowest in more than two years in today's trade, -6.5% after saying its Q3 fuel costs were higher than expected and detailing the impact from Hurricane Florence last month.

In addition to the higher fuel costs, the airline said Q3 pretax income would be reduced by $55M because of 2,100 flights grounded by Hurricane Florence last month.

AAL is down 36% YTD, more than any other U.S. airline, ramping up pressure on the company to convince investors that the carrier can increase profits as fuel prices rise.

“Increased revenue in [Q3] wasn’t enough to offset higher fuel costs, suggesting that margin expansion is unlikely to occur until 2019,” says Cowen analyst Helane Becker, adding that AAL will need to work harder to cut expenses and improve operations as a way to boost profit margins.

Any concern about fuel hits AAL especially hard, says Imperial Capital's Adam Hackel, noting that when the airline merged with US Airways in 2013, it adopted that carrier’s policy of not buying hedging contracts; the price of jet kerosene has surged 39% over the past year.