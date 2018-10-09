Report: Costco considered free video streaming as perk

An Amazon move? Costco (NASDAQ:COST) has had early talks about offering a video streaming service as a perk for its higher membership tier, The Information reports.

The company talked to at least two video providers, though one set of talks broke down on terms, according to the report.

The service would have been offered free of charge to Costco members on its "executive" tier -- which is priced at $120/year rather than $60, but adds extra benefits including 2% cashback rewards on store purchases.

In that sense it would mirror Amazon Prime Video (NASDAQ:AMZN), which has become a key driver of a Prime program originally focused on free two-day shipping.