Earthstone Energy +7% after acreage trade boosts Permian profile

Earthstone Energy (ESTE +6.8% ) has surged more than 10% in two days since announcing completion of an acreage swap with an undisclosed operator in Texas's Midland Basin.

ESTE says it acquired 3,899 net operated acres in Reagan County with virtually a 100% working interest in exchange for 1,222 net non-operated acres in Glasscock County with an average working interest of 39% plus $27.8M in cash.

With the acquisitions, ESTE says its total net acreage in the Midland Basin has climbed to ~30K acres, including 23.3K operated acres.