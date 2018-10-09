Wireless big four deny being the telecom in Super Micro hack story

Today's latest Bloomberg report on hacked Super Micro (NASDAQ:SMCI) hardware alleged that a U.S. telecom discovered "manipulated hardware" in its servers -- though major U.S. telecoms including the big four in wireless are denying that they're the company in question.

Motherboard's efforts to reach out to 10 major providers brought denials from Verizon (NYSE:VZ), AT&T (NYSE:T), T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S).

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Cox also denied being the company in the story. Apple and Amazon have denied that their server hardware was affected by claims that China planted tiny extra chips on motherboards for spying purposes.

That would leave some smaller telecoms such as Frontier (NYSE:FTR), U.S. Cellular (NYSE:USM)/Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) as possibilities.

Bloomberg's source, security consultant Yossi Appleboum, is covered by a nondisclosure agreement and it's not clear Bloomberg knows which U.S. telecom was attacked, Motherboard says.