Int'l Paper, WestRock, Packaging Corp. downgraded at BMO on capacity surge

International Paper (IP -5.7% ), WestRock (WRK -7.9% ) and Packaging Corp. of America (PKG -8.1% ) are all sharply lower after BMO Capital downgrades shares to Market Perform from Outperform, which sees a coming capacity surge in containerboard products.

China's Nine Dragons Paper Holdings announced hundred of millions of dollars in new investments that include conversion projects at coated paper mills in Wisconsin and Maine, which comes as industry supply already is rising; combined, the capacity surge could prove to be the largest in more than 20 years, BMO believes.

BMO says it is not clear how all the new capacity will be absorbed, and the firm's supply-demand model calls for operating rates to fall from 97.5% in 2017 to 90.9% by 2021.

The firm cuts its stock price targets for IP, WRK and PKG to $51 from $66, to $54 from $80, and to $108 from $130, respectively.