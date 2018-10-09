Duke Energy prepares for second hurricane as Michael moves toward Florida

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), which saw 1.5M customers in North and South Carolina lose power from Hurricane Florence last month, is bracing for another hit from Hurricane Michael, which is advancing toward the Florida Panhandle.

DUK warns that Michael could bring “significant, widespread power outages” to some of its 1.8M Florida customers, and forecasts 100K-200K outages in its service area in the Panhandle.

Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) units Georgia Power and Gulf Power also serve customers in the storm's projected path over the Florida Panhandle and Georgia.

In North Carolina, the storm could rip tarps from already damaged roofs and cause flooding over still-saturated ground from Florence, the state's governor says.