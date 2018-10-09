WSJ: SoftBank discusses taking majority stake in WeWork

SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) is in talks to take a majority stake in WeWork (VWORK), in what would be a healthy bet on the future of the co-working space company, The Wall Street Journal reports.

That could mean an investment of $15B-$20B from SoftBank's Vision Fund technology hoard, which already owns almost 20% of WeWork.

The move would be one of the biggest deals of the start-up boom. SoftBank had previously talked with WeWork about a smaller investment that would value the co-working company at up to $40B, the WSJ says.

