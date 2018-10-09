WSJ: Sears hires adviser to prep bankruptcy filing

With a Monday debt payment looming, Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) has hired an adviser to prepare a bankruptcy filing for as soon as this week, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Boutique firm M-III Partners has been working on the filing, according to the report.

The company has $134M due on Monday, which could be provided by Chairman/CEO Eddie Lampert (as he's done in the past). But he's now pushing for a bigger restructuring, the WSJ says, in order to shrink the company back to profitability.

Sears is still discussing other options and might yet avoid an in-court restructuring plan.