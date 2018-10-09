Time to buy Kinder Morgan and other MLPs, Goldman analyst says

MLPs, pipeline companies and C-Corps have had a so-so year overall, but Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Lapides believes now is the time to buy, foreseeing improving cash flow across the sector from this year through 2021.

He notes that the companies will benefit from ongoing simplification of corporate structures, as more companies morph into C-Corps, while rising U.S. production also will provide a tailwind.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is Lapides' top pick and added to Goldman's Conviction Buy list; he likes that KMI's leverage is on the decline while the company’s cash flow improves, and he expects more share repurchases on top of a ~20% dividend over the next three years.

Lapides also has Buy ratings on Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) and Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) citing valuation, improving cash flow and leverage metrics, but tags Neutral ratings to Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) on valuation.