How to introduce self-driving vehicles?

Fully self-driving cars may be on the fast lane to U.S. roads under a pilot program the NHTSA is considering, which would allow real-world road testing for a limited number of autonomous autos.

Cars would potentially need to have technology disabling the vehicle if a sensor fails or barring them from traveling above safe speeds. Accidents or near misses may also need to be disclosed within 24 hours.

Previously: DOT takes hands-off approach to self-driving cars (Oct. 05 2018)

