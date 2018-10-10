EU agrees to seek CO2 cut on cars

Compromise... EU nations have agreed to seek a 35% cut in car emissions by 2030, compared to 2021 levels, as Germany warned that overly challenging targets risked harming the industry and jobs.

The final rules will be hashed out in talks beginning today with the bloc's two other lawmaking bodies: the European Parliament, which is seeking a more ambitious climate target, and the European Commission, which proposed a lower one.

