WSJ: Britain, EU closer to Brexit deal

Sterling is inching up on reports that negotiators have moved within sight of a deal on the Brexit terms centering on how to avoid a physical border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.
If a Brexit pact is reached, the two sides would still need to agree on a blueprint for future trade and security ties.
The U.K. and European parliaments would then need to ratify a deal before the scheduled split on March 29.
Sterling +0.2% to $1.3169
ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP
