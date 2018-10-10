Michael transforms into Category 4 storm

Intensifying into an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, Michael is expected to strengthen further before making landfall in the Florida Panhandle or Big Bend area around noon today.

Oil producers - including Anadarko (NYSE:APC), BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP), BP (NYSE:BP) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) - have evacuated many personnel, with nearly 40% of daily crude oil production shut in the Gulf.

On watch are also insurers, power providers, hospitals, livestock and crop producers, generator manufacturers and building stocks.

