Conagra Brands announces pricing of public offering of common stock

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) priced underwritten offering of 16.312M common shares at $35.25./share for net proceeds of $556M or $612M if underwriters exercise there option.

Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 1.631M common shares.

JANA Partners LLC is purchasing 5.673M common shares in the offering.

The offering is expected to close on October 12, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Net proceeds will be used to finance, in part, its pending acquisition of Pinnacle Foods, the payment of expenses related to the Pinnacle transaction and the repayment of borrowings under Conagra Brands' existing term loan facility and commercial paper program. If the acquisition of Pinnacle is not consummated for any reason, Conagra Brands intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

