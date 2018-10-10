Supurva Healthcare Group officially changes name to Web to Door, Inc.

Supurva Healthcare Group (OTCPK:SPRV) has officially changed its name to Web To Door, Inc.

Speaking again from Salt Lake City, UT, Rod Santulan, CEO of the Company stated, “The Beehive State will be even busier this holiday season, but Web To Door is scaling its operations to meet the high E-commerce demand that is anticipated.” Mr. Santulan further commented, “The operations here are on-track to be highly profitable for the Company, and we are pleased to be making progress on the administrative front by announcing the official name change to Web To Door, Inc.”

