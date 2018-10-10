Marriott International expects to expand its portfolio in the UAE to more than 80 hotels by 2023

Marriott International (NYSE:MAR) expects to add 11 new properties in the UAE by year-end and more than 80 hotels by 2023.

The company expects this development pipeline could generate over 5,000 new jobs in the country.

The company's global branded residential portfolio is expected to grow by more than 70% in four years as consumers increasingly seek residences in communities that offer a convenient lifestyle, array of amenities and services while real estate developers seek to differentiate and elevate their products with trusted brands.