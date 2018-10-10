Amazon expands grocery delivery and pickup from Whole Foods Market to more cities

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announces that Prime members in Annapolis, Cleveland, Louisville, North and Central New Jersey and Pittsburgh can enjoy delivery in as little as an hour from Whole Foods Market

Additionally, grocery pickup from Whole Foods Market expands to three new cities including Dayton, Louisville and Omaha

“Prime Now delivery continues to be a hit with our customers and we’re excited to introduce the service in five new cities plus more neighborhoods in the San Francisco Bay Area,” said Christina Minardi, Whole Foods Market Executive Vice President of Operations. “And for our customers in Dayton, Louisville and Omaha, we’re thrilled to also offer the option of grocery pickup. It’s just another way we’re making it even easier for more customers to enjoy Whole Foods Market’s healthy and organic food.”