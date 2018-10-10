Scorpio Tankers prices ~$300M of common shares

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 162,162,163 common shares, par value $0.01 per share at $1.85 per share. Closing date is October 12.

As part of this offering, Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) and Scorpio Services Holding Limited have agreed to purchase common shares at the public offering price 54,054,054 and 5,405,405 common shares.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for general corporate purposes.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 24,324,324 Common Shares.

