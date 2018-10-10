Mosaic Acquisition receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE

Mosaic Acquisition (NYSE:MOSC) was notified by the New York Stock Exchange for noncompliance of NYSE’s listing standard that requires to have a minimum of 300 public stockholders on a continuous basis.

The NYSE notification has no impact on the Company’s business operations.

The Company has 45 days to present a business plan to the NYSE that demonstrates how the Company intends to cure the deficiency within 18 months of the date of the NYSE notice.

The Company expects that upon completion of its initial business combination it will have at least 400 public stockholders.