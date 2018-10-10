Dragon Jade to restructure Montrose Group acquisition

Dragon Jade International (OTCQX:DGJI) to purchase 100% issued and outstanding share capital of Montrose Food & Wine H.K. Limited in consideration of HK$2M in cash and 100K restricted ordinary shares.

The Company plans to market and sell its future healthcare products and services through Montrose HK’s existing distribution channels.

“We remain optimistic about the long-term benefits of this acquisition,” commented Dr. Steve Lai, CEO of Dragon Jade. “We believe that there are significant operational and growth synergies to be achieved. At the same time, in order to optimize these benefits, we also want to ensure that the acquisition is optimally structured.”

Previously: Dragon Jade to acquire Montrose Group (Aug. 30)