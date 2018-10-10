Futures inch down as Treasury yields advance

Treasury yields resumed their upward march overnight ahead of more U.S. debt sales, putting a bit of pressure on U.S. stock index futures. Dow and S&P 500 -0.1% ; Nasdaq -0.2% .

"We are at some sort of critical moment, a crossroads, for bond and equity markets," said Marie Owens Thomsen, global head of economic research at Indosuez Wealth Management.

American producer and consumer price data is also due in the next two days, and may determine where yields go from here.

Oil is flat at $74.94/bbl, gold is 0.1% lower at $1190/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 bps to 3.22%.

