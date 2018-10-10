NeuroVive receives KL1333 clinical trial regulatory approval

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (OTCQX:NEVPF) has received approval of its clinical trial application concerning a planned phase I KL1333 study in patients and healthy volunteers from the UK regulatory authority, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

KL1333 is a NAD+modulator in clinical development for chronic oral treatment in genetic mitochondrial diseases.

The primary purpose of the study is to investigate the pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability of KL1333 in healthy volunteers and thereafter in patients with genetic mitochondrial disease. The study will be conducted in the UK and is planned to start in Q4.