Sears -20% as bankruptcy looms

Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) has been working with banks to arrange bankruptcy financing, according to CNBC.

The news follows on last night's separate report that Sears hired an adviser to help walk it down the bankruptcy road.

Eddie Lampert controls Sears through his 31% personal stake and the 19% held by ESL Investments.

A Sears bankruptcy could have some implications for Macy's (NYSE:M), Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) if the U.S. department store retail footprint is shrunk a bit more.