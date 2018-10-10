Premarket analyst action - healthcare

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) initiated with Outperform rating and $65 (76% upside) price target at Wells Fargo. Shares up 3% premarket.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) initiated with Buy rating and $35 (46% upside) price target at Guggenheim.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) initiated with Neutral rating at Guggenheim.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) initiated with Neutral rating and $158 (10% upside) price target at Evercore ISI.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) initiated with Buy rating and $70 (43% upside) price target at Guggenheim.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) initiated with Buy rating and $18 (29% upside) price target at Guggenheim.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) initiated with Outperform rating and $365 (17% upside) price target at Evercore ISI. Shares up a fraction premarket.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) initiated with Buy rating and $22 (100% upside) price target at B. Riley FBR citing bullish prospects for cold chain logistics/shipping. Shares up 5% premarket.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) initiated with Neutral rating at Guggenheim.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) upgraded to Overweight at Piper Jaffray citing bullish growth prospects.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) upgraded to Overweight with a $53 (23% upside) price target at Piper Jaffray.