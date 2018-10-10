Premarket analyst action - healthcare

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) initiated with Outperform rating and $65 (76% upside) price target at Wells Fargo. Shares up 3% premarket.
AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) initiated with Buy rating and $35 (46% upside) price target at Guggenheim.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) initiated with Neutral rating at Guggenheim.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) initiated with Neutral rating and $158 (10% upside) price target at Evercore ISI.
Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) initiated with Buy rating and $70 (43% upside) price target at Guggenheim.
Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) initiated with Buy rating and $18 (29% upside) price target at Guggenheim.
WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) initiated with Outperform rating and $365 (17% upside) price target at Evercore ISI. Shares up a fraction premarket.
CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) initiated with Buy rating and $22 (100% upside) price target at B. Riley FBR citing bullish prospects for cold chain logistics/shipping. Shares up 5% premarket.
Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) initiated with Neutral rating at Guggenheim.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) upgraded to Overweight at Piper Jaffray citing bullish growth prospects.
Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) upgraded to Overweight with a $53 (23% upside) price target at Piper Jaffray.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) downgraded to Hold with a $1 (flat) price target at Jefferies. Shares are up 15% premarket as bargain hunters jump in after yesterday's plunge.
